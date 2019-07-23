Suriya turns 44: Rare photos of the Kaappaan actor

Suriya’s rise to the top of Kollywood was not an easy one. The actor struggled with mediocre films at the beginning of his career, but he persevered and delivered some noteworthy performances in films like Nandha, Pithamagan, Kaakha Kaakha and Varanam Aayiram among others. Even though Suriya has only focused on working in mass entertainers in the last couple of years, one cannot ignore the fact that the actor is one of the most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry today. As Suriya turns 44 today, here is a look at some rare photos of the Kaappaan actor from the Express Archive. (Express archive photo)