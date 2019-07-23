Toggle Menu Sections
Suriya turns 44: Rare photos of the Kaappaan actor

As Suriya turns 44 today, here is a look at some rare photos of the Kaappaan actor from the Express Archive.

Suriya’s rise to the top of Kollywood was not an easy one. The actor struggled with mediocre films at the beginning of his career, but he persevered and delivered some noteworthy performances in films like Nandha, Pithamagan, Kaakha Kaakha and Varanam Aayiram among others. Even though Suriya has only focused on working in mass entertainers in the last couple of years, one cannot ignore the fact that the actor is one of the most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry today. As Suriya turns 44 today, here is a look at some rare photos of the Kaappaan actor from the Express Archive. (Express archive photo)

Suriya made his debut in Nerukku Ner, produced by Mani Ratnam. The film also starred Vijay. (Express archive photo)

He was born Saravanan Sivakumar and the name ‘Suriya’ was bestowed upon him by Mani Ratnam. (Express archive photo)

Suriya considers late actor Raghuvaran as his mentor. In an interview, the actor revealed that he struggled with lack of confidence, memory power and dancing skills in his early career. (Express archive photo)

His breakthrough role was in director Bala’s Nandha (2001), where he played an ex-convict who is trying to find his place in society again. He received the State Award for Best Actor. (Express archive photo)

Suriya started garnering commercial success after he essayed the role of a cop in Gautam Vasudev Menon’s Kaakha Kaakha (2003). (Express archive photo)

He followed the success of Kaakha Kaakha by scoring a hat-trick with Pithamagan and Perazhugan, where he played diverse roles. The same year, he also starred in Mani Ratnam’s Aaytha Ezhuthu along with Siddharth and Madhavan. He received critical acclaim for his role as a student leader in the film. (Express archive photo)

Suriya is also involved with a lot of charity work and founded Agaram Foundation to help children who drop out of school early in Tamil Nadu. (Express archive photo)

Suriya married actor Jyotika in 2006. The couple, who worked together in seven films, have two children. (Express archive photo)

