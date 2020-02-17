10 / 11

Karan Wahi had a fan moment while speaking to Virendra Sehwag on Zing Game On. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Karan wrote a small note that read, "I was a schoolboy when I met Veeru paa for the first time. I was his throw down boys in the nets with aspirations to be like him. To actually sit across the table and have a laugh with him after 20 years of first meeting him makes my heart filled with Gratitude. For all of u it’s my show and we put stuff out for promotions but for me it’s way more than a Show."