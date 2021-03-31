1 / 13

Actors Surbhi Jyoti, Srishty Rode and Rithvik Dhanjani have flown off to Maldives for a holiday. The friends have been sharing photos and videos on their social media accounts, giving a glimpse of their fun times. From lazing around in the infinity pool, cycling on beaches to posing for the camera, the actors are making most of their vacay. Scroll down to see photos from their Maldives vacation.