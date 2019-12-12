1 / 10

It is Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday today. Rajinikanth, who is known to his fans as Thalaivar, was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950 in Bengaluru. He famously began with plays while he was working as a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service. In a career spanning over four decades, Rajinikanth has worked in multiple industries, including Bollywood and Hollywood. As he turns 69 today, let us take a look at a few of his rare photos. (Photo: Express Archive)