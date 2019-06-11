Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Sunny Leone, Vaani Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/sunny-leone-vaani-kapoor-madhuri-dixit-shahid-kapoor-5775785/

Celebrity social media photos: Sunny Leone, Vaani Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others

Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma and a few others shared photos on respective social media handles.

anushka sharma instagram

Anushka Sharma shared a trippy photo on her Instagram. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

shahid kapoor promotes kabir singh

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in Indian attire for promotions of Kabir Singh. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

rakul preet singh photos

Rakul Preet Singh, who is basking in the success of De De Pyaar De, shared a photo featuring herself. She captioned the image as, "Share your smile with the world and make it a happy place" (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

sunny leone dance

Sunny Leone learned a dance choreography with Mudassar Khan. (Photo: Mudassar Khan/Instagram)

vidya balan in bali

Vidya Balan is having the time of her life. She shared some happy pictures featuring herself on Instagram that has caught attention of Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and others. (Photo: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

vaani kapoor bikini

Vaani Kapoor flaunted her bikini body on her Instagram. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

madhuri dixit in rome

Madhuri Dixit is in Rome with family for summer vacations. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Asus ZenFone 6 receives OTA update that brings Super Night Mode on the ultra-wide camera
2 Sheila Dikshit to meet Delhi CM over power, water problems
3 Samsung Galaxy M40 review: A great option for most people