Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Sunny Leone, Vaani Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma and a few others shared photos on respective social media handles. Anushka Sharma shared a trippy photo on her Instagram. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in Indian attire for promotions of Kabir Singh. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Rakul Preet Singh, who is basking in the success of De De Pyaar De, shared a photo featuring herself. She captioned the image as, "Share your smile with the world and make it a happy place" (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram) Sunny Leone learned a dance choreography with Mudassar Khan. (Photo: Mudassar Khan/Instagram) Vidya Balan is having the time of her life. She shared some happy pictures featuring herself on Instagram that has caught attention of Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and others. (Photo: Vidya Balan/Instagram) Vaani Kapoor flaunted her bikini body on her Instagram. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit is in Rome with family for summer vacations. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)