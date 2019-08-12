Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Sunny Leone, Sushant Singh Rajput, Karishma Tanna and others Sunny Leone, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ishaan Khatter and Karishma Tanna among others shared photos on their social media handles. Scroll to see all photos. "My treasure for lifetime! #Chhichhore coming to you on the 6th of September!," wrote Sushant Singh Rajput sharing this photo. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput shared this image and wrote, "10/10 for face, 1/10 for company, definitely the best looking of the #Chhichhore!" (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor posted this quirky picture with the caption, "The bringer of cool winds, the sound of violins and the very essence of true Bollywood!" (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram) Sunny Leone shared a click of herself on Instagram. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Anupam Kher shared this picture of himself and wrote, "A pic I like. Hope you like it too.:)." (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram) "Somedays I am the flower. somedays I am the rain. #khatronkekhiladi #happyme #bulgaria," wrote Karishma Tanna as she shared these images. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/Instagram) Ishaan Khatter shared this image of himself hanging from the edge of a cliff and wrote, "Somewhere 6,223 kilometres away." (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram) Sharing the photo, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "We are shaped by the places we travel to, the people we eat with, and the books we read- to my Daadi, the giver of books, teller of bedtime stories, and gracious provider of trunks for her 6 grandchildren to use as a stage to dance on. Thinking of you today x ( pictured with @bachchan a chilled, ice filled, glass of Thumbs Up, and her trademark sunglasses )." (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)