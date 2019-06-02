Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu and others

Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khattar, Parineeti Chopra and a few others were clicked by our photographer in Mumbai today.

Sunny Leone

We spotted Sunny Leone and her family in Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and her family visited Bastian restaurant. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday at Bastian with a friend. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khattar also dropped by Bastian. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arhaan khan

Our shutterbug caught Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan at the restaurant. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu clicked at Shabina Khan's office in Juhu. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra snapped at Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant Chaturvedi

We spotted Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and his mother at Mumbai airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

