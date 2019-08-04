Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Hina Khan and others

From Sunny Leone to Nora Fatehi, celebrities shared their latest photos on respective social media handles.

esha deol

Esha Deol shared an adorable photo with her daughter with a caption that read, “every daughters first best friend is her mother." (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

student of the year 2 actors tiger shroff, tara sutaria, anaya panday

Punit D Malhotra shared a photo featuring the star cast of Student of The Year 2. He wrote, "Happy Friendship Day! Perfect picture to start off with Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday" (Photo: Punit D Malhotra/Instagram)

hina khan photos

Hina Khan posted a photo of herself on Instagram. (Photo: Hina Khan /Instagram)

nora fatehi oh saki saki

Nora Fatehi performed on 'Oh Saki Saki' song from Batla House. She was on the sets of Nach Baliye season 9. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

priya prakash varrier photos

Priya Prakash Varrier shared a photo featuring herself with Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof (Photo: Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram)

sunny leone photos

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a photo she shared on Instagram. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

shama sikander birthday

Shama Sikander posted a thank you note for her fans on her birthday. (Photo: Shama Siaknder/Instagram)

