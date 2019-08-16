Entertainment Gallery Inside Sunny Leone’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher celebrated a 'very special Raksha Bandhan' along with Rannvijay Singha and fashion designer Rohit K Verma. Sunny Leone and her family including husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher celebrated a 'very special Raksha Bandhan'. Sunny tied rakhi to her long time MTV colleague and friend Rannvijay Singha and designer Rohit K Verma. Scroll to see all photos. Sunny Leone was seen tying rakhi to Rannvijay. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Sunny Leone shared a picture of her kids, all set to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) The doting mother Sunny was seen helping Nisha tie the Rakhi. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Sunny Leone shared the photos with the caption, "About our very special Raksha Bandhan day! @dirrty99 @hitendrakapopara @rannvijaysingha @jeetihairtstylist Nisha Noah & Asher @rohitkverma." (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Sunny was all smiles with little Nisha. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Rannvijay posed for a click with Sunny. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Fashion Designer Rohit K Verma also shared some photos on his Instagram account. (Photo: Rohit K Verma/ Instagram) Sharing the photo, Rohit wrote, "Some relationships are priceless @sunnyleone. #love #friends #sister #journey #bollywood #fashion #family #style #rakshabandhan #festival #instyle." (Photo: Rohit K Verma/ Instagram) Sunny's husband Daniel Weber was also seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)