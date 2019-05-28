Entertainment Gallery Have you seen these photos of Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif? While Katrina Kaif promoted Bharat on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunny Leone was spotted on the sets of her show Splitsvilla season 12. From a click of Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut to a photo of Katrina Kaif on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, here is a look at photos shared by celebrities on social media. Sunny Leone struck a pose with Rannvijay Singha's parents, who visited the actors on the sets of their show Splitsvilla 12. (Photo: Rannvijay Singha/Instagram) Katrina Kaif is on her toes promoting upcoming film Bharat. She recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with Salman Khan. Krushna Abhishek posted a photo of Katrina and captioned it as, "Chikni chameli next week with the beautiful Katrina. She had been to all our show from comedy circus to TKSS and it's always so nice having her on the show." (Photo: Krushna Abhishek/Instagram) Krushna Abhishek posted another photo featuring himself and Salman Khan, which he captioned as, "One of the best humans I know SALMAN KHAN it's always so positive being around him n u can see that he loves us too." (Photo: Krushna Abhishek/Instagram) Sharing a photo of himself and Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher wrote, “Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana.” (Photo: Anupam Kher/Instagram) Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is dubbing for Chris Hemsworth in the Hindi version of Men In Black: International, met the Hollywood heartthrob at a press event in Bali. (Photo: Siddhanth Chaturvedi/Instagram) Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Gautham and Sithara are celebrating the success of Maharshi. (Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram) Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of himself and wrote, "Sometimes we got to thank the paparazzi for getting it just right :)" (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram) Kriti Sanon shared a post pack-up photo by Avinash Gowariker.(Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)