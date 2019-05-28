Have you seen these photos of Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif is on her toes promoting upcoming film Bharat. She recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with Salman Khan. Krushna Abhishek posted a photo of Katrina and captioned it as, "Chikni chameli next week with the beautiful Katrina. She had been to all our show from comedy circus to TKSS and it's always so nice having her on the show." (Photo: Krushna Abhishek/Instagram)