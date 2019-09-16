Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt and others

Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Genelia D'Souza and Aditi Rao Hydari among others were clicked by our photographer in Mumbai today.

sunny leone

Sunny Leone snapped at a playschool in Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt clicked on the sets of Sadak 2 in Bandra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday caught post their dance rehearsals in Andheri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Genelia D'Souza

Genelia D'Souza snapped at Manish Malhotra's store. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tony Kakkar, Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela and Tony Kakkar at the launch of "Bijli Ki Taar" in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari clicked at Mumbai's Kitchen Garden restaurant. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

