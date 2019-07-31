Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Mouni Roy, Kareena Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh and others

From Akshay Kumar to Kareena Kapoor, here are celebrities who shared photos on their respective social media handles.

katrina kaif instagram

Katrina Kaif shared a photo with the caption, "When someone says “palat”" (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

varun dhawan with nora fatehi and shraddha kapoor

Varun Dhawan posted a selfie featuring himself, Nora Fatehi and Shradhha Kapoor. The actors were at the Street Dancer 3D wrap party. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

kareena kapoor khan photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fan page posted the actor's drop-dead gorgeous photo on Instagram. (Photo: @therealkareenakapoor/Instagram)

akshay kumar with twinkle khanna

Akshay Kumar shared a photo on Instagram. The photo features Akshay with wife Twinkle Khanna. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

jawaani jaaneman cast saif ali khan tabu

Aalai F, who is making her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, posted a photo and wrote, "I get to learn so much on set every single day when I’m working with such incredibly talented people! Soooooooo grateful and sooooooo excited for #JawaaniJaaneman♥️"

mouni roy workout photo

Mouni Roy posted a photo before her workout session. She captioned it as, "ready to run." (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

sunny leone photo

Sunny Leone looked every bit royal in her recent Instagram post. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

prince narula with wife yuvika on nach baliye

Nach Baliye 9 participant Prince Narula thanked the audience for showering love on him and his wife Yuvika. (Photo: Prince Narula/Instagram)

karan kkundra with anusha dandekar

Karan Kkundra is on a vacation with girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. The two are in Italy. (Photo: Karan Kkundra/Instagram)

genelia deshmukh kids

Genelia Deshmukh posted a cute photo of her kids. She wrote, "My Dearest Baby Girl ... I Believe in princess because we have you in our family.. I Love you to the moon and back and R n R absolutely adore you more than anyone in this whole world .. Shine on lil princess.. Happy Birthday Divi" (Photo: Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram)

