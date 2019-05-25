Toggle Menu Sections
Have you seen these photos of Sunny Leone, Kangana Ranaut and Kapil Sharma?https://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/sunny-leone-kangana-ranaut-and-kapil-sharma-social-media-photos-5748169/

From Sunny Leone's lovely selfie to Jacqueline Fernandez's fun photo featuring her girl gang; here's what your favourite stars have been posting on their social media handles.

Sunny Leone shared this pretty selfie. (Source: Instagram/sunnyleone)

The digital team of Kangana Ranaut shared the latest look of the Manikarnika actor. (Source: Instagram/teamkanganaranaut)

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture of herself with husband Akshay Kumar and captioned it, "Waiting to do this again:) I think Mr K did a better job with his art project though! #ProjectFun #mothersdaymayhem #mixedmediacollage." (Source: Instagram/mrsfunnybones)

Kapil Sharma posted this picture featuring himself, his mother and Salman Khan. (Source: Instagram/kapilsharma)

Jacqueline Fernandez is having a blast with her girl gang in Nainital. (Source: Instagram/jacquelinefernandez)

Tabu shared this throwback photo of herself with Amitabh Bachchan and captioned it, "World Tour 1999...Cheeni Kum 2007. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey Sir. @amitabhbachchan #rbalki #illiyaraja." (Source: Instagram/tabu)

