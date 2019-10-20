Entertainment Gallery Sunny Leone celebrates husband Daniel Weber’s birthday Sunny Leone, along with her kids Nisha, Asher, and Noah, made sure to make husband Daniel Weber's birthday a special one. Here are some inside photos from the bash. The way Sunny Leone takes care of her family is endearing. The actor shared photos as she, along with her kids, made husband Daniel Weber's birthday a special one. Scroll to see all photos. "Even after so many years together I still cant believe how in love I am with you @dirrty99," wrote Sunny along with the click. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Sunny added, "You are strong, brave, so so smart, loving, generous, caring, selfless and above all the most amazing husband and father! Happy birthday my love!" (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Sunny shared another set of photos from Daniel's birthday celebration. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Sharing this one, Sunny wrote, "Our very large familia!!!" (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Sunny's post also informed, "Children made a painting for @dirrty99 birthday!" (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Sunny Leone also wrote, "Thankful to have such great children and friends!! Blessed!" (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Daniel was seen reading his birthday cards. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) The Weber family posed for a click. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Daniel Weber shared this click with the caption, "#41 !!!!! 💥." (Photo: Daniel Weber/ Instagram) Here is another picture of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber. (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)