Entertainment Gallery Inside Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha’s birthday party Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber organised a birthday party for their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, who turned 4 on October 14. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, along with their sons Noah and Asher, threw an adorable birthday party for Nisha Kaur Weber. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) In one of the photos shared by Daniel, we see Nisha cutting her Frozen themed birthday cake while Sunny and her husband look on lovingly. (Photo: Daniel Weber/Instagram) Sunny shared a photo on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber! You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!!!" (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram) "My gift from God —- Nisha Kaur Weber ❤️#4 love you more then I can ever explain !!! Happy Birthday baby love !!!" Daniel wrote alongside a photo he shared on his Instagram. (Photo: Daniel Weber/Instagram) Nisha, who turned 4, seemed to enjoy the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nisha was seen greeting the photographers along with her brothers Noah and Asher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone looked stunning at the birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Noah and Asher also posed for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)