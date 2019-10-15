Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha’s birthday partyhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/sunny-leone-daughter-nisha-birthday-6069618/

Inside Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha’s birthday party

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber organised a birthday party for their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, who turned 4 on October 14.

Sunny Leone daughter

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, along with their sons Noah and Asher, threw an adorable birthday party for Nisha Kaur Weber. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone daughter Nisha Kaur Weber birthday photos

In one of the photos shared by Daniel, we see Nisha cutting her Frozen themed birthday cake while Sunny and her husband look on lovingly. (Photo: Daniel Weber/Instagram)

Sunny Leone instagram

Sunny shared a photo on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber! You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!!!" (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone daughter birthday

"My gift from God —- Nisha Kaur Weber ❤️#4 love you more then I can ever explain !!! Happy Birthday baby love !!!" Daniel wrote alongside a photo he shared on his Instagram. (Photo: Daniel Weber/Instagram)

Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber

Nisha, who turned 4, seemed to enjoy the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nisha was seen greeting the photographers along with her brothers Noah and Asher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone news

Sunny Leone looked stunning at the birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone kids

Noah and Asher also posed for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android