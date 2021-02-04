11 / 18

Sameera Reddy captioned the photo, "Messy Mama & Saasu Saasu🌟we are a modern Saas Bahu yet we deeply value our traditional foundations✨ found this pic from 2019 Godh Bharai and it reminded me that our cultural heritage and personal rituals are to be cherished and handed over to the coming generations, with love, respect and an inclusive vision of ‘Vasudevam Kutumbakam’ The world is One Family🌏 #throwbackthursday #messymama #sassysaasu #saasbahu #redefined 🥰 @manjrivarde ❤️ @diydayalishka 📷 @thewedwiz ✨." (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)