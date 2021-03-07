3 / 9

Divyanka Tripathi shared a photo of herself and the caption read, "To start with, don't try changing men, don't try changing the society. JUST CHANGE YOURSELF, and the rest will follow. •Value your efforts at home and at work •Respect every inch of you •Practice your long forgotten hobbies & find new ones. •Don't compare yourself with others. Your competition is YOU. They may doubt your capabilities but you know yourself better... Just smile at their innocence and replace self-doubt with self-love. Happy International Women's Day to men and women alike 😊♥️ #internationalwomensday #womenempowerment." (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi /Instagram)