1 / 8

Suniel Shetty's father Veerapa Shetty died early on Wednesday. As soon as the news of his demise spread, a string of Bollywood stars began arriving at the Shetty residence in Mumbai to pay their last tributes to the departed soul. Suniel's family and friends were present at his house. Among the B-town celebrities, Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first ones to arrive. He came to console Suniel and represented the Bachchans who could not come due to professional commitments. Abhishek and Suniel have acted in several films including LOC, Umrao Jaan, Refugee and Dus. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)