Sumeet Vyas, Manav Kaul, Elli Avram and others attend The Verdict State vs Nanavati screening

The Verdict - State vs Nanavati boasts of a stellar cast including actors like Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Angad Bedi and others.

AltBalaji's latest web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, based on the infamous 1959 case of a Naval Commander killing his wife's lover, will begin streaming on September 30. Before the release, the makers organised a special screening which saw several celebrities from the television and film industry along with the cast of the show in attendance. Scroll to see photos:

Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul attended the screening of The Verdict. Sumeet essays the role of lawyer Ram Jethmalani in the crime thriller. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi watched The Verdict at the special screening held on Wednesday in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Elli Avram, who plays the lead role in the web series, struck a pose with her onscreen husband Manav Kaul and onscreen lover Viraf Patel. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kubbra Sait looked excited as she arrived for the screening of her show. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nidhi Singh, last seen in AltBalaji's M.O.M. clicked at the screening of The Verdict. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We also spotted Aditi Bhatia, currently seen in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, at the screening of The Verdict. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Makarand Deshpande, Sumeet Vyas and Manav Kaul pose for photographers at the screening. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

