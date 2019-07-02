Toggle Menu Sections
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s Taiwan holiday is all about love

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul took time out from their busy schedules and went for a vacation to Taiwan.

sumeet vyas with ekta kaul

Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul finally took time out from their busy schedules and flew to Taiwan last week. Since then, the two have been sharing photos on social media.

sumeet vyas, ekta kaul photos

As her week-long trip to Taiwan concluded, Ekta Kaul shared a series of photos of herself with Sumeet Vyas and in the caption mentioned how she discovered new things about her husband. She wrote, "Dear Taiwan thank you for the warmth and this wonderful experience. This trip was about exploring life together and exploring each other. Also I got to know how passionate and responsible professional my husband is. @sumeetvyas May you rise n shine like no one ever has. I hope we have more of such working trips. Also I love taiwan!"

sumeet vyas photos

A photo where Sumeet Vyas held Ekta Kaul's hand was shared with the caption, "Shot by the better half... after dismissing my photographic capabilities... uffcourse @ektakaul11"

sumeet vyas honeymoon photos

One of the photos has Sumeet Vyas holding wife Ekta Kaul as she flew a lantern in the air with "Us Forever" written on it.

ekta kaul, sumeet vyas taiwan

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul looked adorable as they clicked a selfie.

sumeet vyas, ekta kaul honeymoon photos

Sumeet Vyas, who will soon be seen in AltBalaji's upcoming web series The Verdict, shared a photo where he warmly embraced wife Ekta Kaul.

sumeet vyas images

The love soaked photos of Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have been winning the internet.

sumeet vyas pics

"The guy who makes me fly! Mere pati chanteshwar! 🐒🐒🐒 @sumeetvyas," wrote Ekta as she posted the photo on Instagram.

sumeet vyas wife

Here's another lovely photo of the lovebirds, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul.

