Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s Taiwan holiday is all about love

As her week-long trip to Taiwan concluded, Ekta Kaul shared a series of photos of herself with Sumeet Vyas and in the caption mentioned how she discovered new things about her husband. She wrote, "Dear Taiwan thank you for the warmth and this wonderful experience. This trip was about exploring life together and exploring each other. Also I got to know how passionate and responsible professional my husband is. @sumeetvyas May you rise n shine like no one ever has. I hope we have more of such working trips. Also I love taiwan!"