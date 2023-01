1 / 12

It was a star-studded night at the grand opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. While celebs like Kendall Jenner, and Liam Payne were a part of the event, a private performance by Beyonce also took place. The events had Bollywood celebrities and star kids like Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar in attendance.