Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
October 28, 2022 4:44:58 pm
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana sported sarees at various parties this Diwali. While she shared her looks, her fans, family and friends appreciated her looks. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Suhana Khan was seen posing in six-yards of elegance. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Earlier, Gauri Khan reacted to Suhana's photos and wrote, "Sarees are so timeless ❤️." (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday wrote, "You’re just too good to be trueeeeee😍😍." (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
Manish Malhotra shared Suhana's look and wrote, "Saree from the youngest to the oldest .. 6 yards of fabric has intrigue, Sensuality, beauty and in our case glamour ..." (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)
He added,"@suhanakhan2 striking in a gold corset and saree. @gaurikhan you drapped the saree very well ♥️." (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)