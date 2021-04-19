7 / 11

Rannvijay Singha's wife Prianka Singha shared this family photo and wrote, "Travelling is no longer a luxury one can easily do, at the drop of a hat, like it used to be. Going back and forth was something you would do a few times a month, but now...Don, we are so happy and blessed to have you here are after almost 4 months of not seeing you. Thank you for having abided by all the quarantine rules upon arrival and the entire duration of your quarantine. Thank you for taking those extra steps of isolating in another residence when you arrived despite negative covid tests before travel and taking multiple additional RT- PCR tests and government tests before moving home. Thank you for having taken all safety measures into consideration for your pregnant wife, daughter, all family members at home and frankly every citizen here. Thank you for travelling during these God forsaken times, only because it was necessary. Thank you and as usual here's a Happy Belated Anniversary Post ! To my soulmate, my best friend, my life, my baby daddy, my husband.. I Love You ❤️ #soldierboy #7years Satnam Waheguru 🙏🏻🌑🧿." (Photo: Prianka Singha/Instagram)