5 / 11

Monali Thakur shared the first selfie she took with husband Maik Richter. "This was indeed the first picture you and I ever took during my first trip ever to Switzerland.. this was the time when we had just met and I guess we were crushing on each other.. and then you surprised me by asking me to take a selfie with you... I remember drawing this flower on the wall before leaving the country the first time... time flies yo!" the singer wrote along with the picture. (Photo: Monali Thakur/Instagram)