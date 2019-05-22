Toggle Menu Sections
Suhana Khan birthday: BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor share throwback photoshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/suhana-khan-birthday-old-photos-ananya-panday-shanaya-kapoor-5741816/

Suhana Khan birthday: BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor share throwback photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's loving daughter Suhana Khan turned a year older today. On Suhana's 19th birthday BFF Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and also Maheep Kapoor shared some throwback photos.

Suhana Khan birthday old photos Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor

It is Suhana Khan's 19th birthday today, and her bestie Ananya Panday shared a 'happiest bday' wish for her. However, this is not the first time that the Student of the Year 2 star has shared a throwback photo of herself with Suhana. Scroll to see all photos.

Shanaya, suhana

Shanaya Kapoor also shared a birthday wish for BFF Suhana Khan. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor 2

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's loving daughter Suhana Khan turned a year older today. Sharing a childhood photo of herself with her longtime BFF Suhana, Ananya Panday wrote, "happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart ❤ We love u Sueeeee 🥰 #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback." (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

suhana, maheep kapoor, gauri khan

Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor also shared a birthday wish for Suhana Khan. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Suhana khan childhood photos

Maheep Kapoor shared some more photos of little Suhana Khan. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Suhana Khan bithday

"Happppy birthday my love❤❤❤wish you the most magical year ever #BirthdayGirl #WeLoveYouLoads #Sweetest ❤ @suhanakhan2 #ShineBrightLittleGirl❤❤❤," wrote Maheep with the photos. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Ananya Panday, suhana khan

Ananya Panday makes sure to wish this princess of SRK on her birthday every year with a photo. This is another photo she shared on one of Suhana's birthdays. She captioned it, "Happy birthday Suhane, have the bestest time (without me and Shano for once) you'll always be my little baby and I love you loads so come back soon❤ #jamtoast." (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are best of friends. Time and again, we have seen them chilling together. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor 2

"Doesn’t get much better than this ☝ #CharliesAngels," wrote Ananya Panday sharing this picture earlier on her Instagram account. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday, suhana khan, shanaya

This is another childhood photo of the '#squad' shared by Ananya Panday. Chunky Pandey's brother Chikki Panday's son Ahaan Panday is the little boy in the picture. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

suhana, ananya, aryan khan

Suhana Khan's brother Aryan Khan is also a part of this gang. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday

Whenever Suhana Khan is in Mumbai, she makes sure to chill with these star kids. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Man Booker International prize announced; Jokha Alharthi wins for Celestial Bodies
2 ICC World Cup 2019: Glenn Maxwell hopes for bowling show
3 Amul celebrates desi fashionistas stealing the show on Cannes red carpet