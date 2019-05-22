Entertainment Gallery Suhana Khan birthday: BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor share throwback photos Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's loving daughter Suhana Khan turned a year older today. On Suhana's 19th birthday BFF Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and also Maheep Kapoor shared some throwback photos. It is Suhana Khan's 19th birthday today, and her bestie Ananya Panday shared a 'happiest bday' wish for her. However, this is not the first time that the Student of the Year 2 star has shared a throwback photo of herself with Suhana. Scroll to see all photos. Shanaya Kapoor also shared a birthday wish for BFF Suhana Khan. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's loving daughter Suhana Khan turned a year older today. Sharing a childhood photo of herself with her longtime BFF Suhana, Ananya Panday wrote, "happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart ❤ We love u Sueeeee 🥰 #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback." (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor also shared a birthday wish for Suhana Khan. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) Maheep Kapoor shared some more photos of little Suhana Khan. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) "Happppy birthday my love❤❤❤wish you the most magical year ever #BirthdayGirl #WeLoveYouLoads #Sweetest ❤ @suhanakhan2 #ShineBrightLittleGirl❤❤❤," wrote Maheep with the photos. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) Ananya Panday makes sure to wish this princess of SRK on her birthday every year with a photo. This is another photo she shared on one of Suhana's birthdays. She captioned it, "Happy birthday Suhane, have the bestest time (without me and Shano for once) you'll always be my little baby and I love you loads so come back soon❤ #jamtoast." (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are best of friends. Time and again, we have seen them chilling together. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) "Doesn’t get much better than this ☝ #CharliesAngels," wrote Ananya Panday sharing this picture earlier on her Instagram account. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) This is another childhood photo of the '#squad' shared by Ananya Panday. Chunky Pandey's brother Chikki Panday's son Ahaan Panday is the little boy in the picture. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Suhana Khan's brother Aryan Khan is also a part of this gang. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Whenever Suhana Khan is in Mumbai, she makes sure to chill with these star kids. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)