4 / 8

Sharing this picture, Kiara Advani wrote, "With a heart so full of love and gratitude I thank you, my family, friends and fans for all the love, blessings, videos, messages, calls and good wishes you have showered me with this birthday. Feeling so so so loved. I pray you are as Happy, healthy and safe as I feel right now. This means everything to me. All Gods blessings" (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)