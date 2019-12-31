Suhana, Aryan and AbRam head to Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug farmhouse to ring in New YearPublished: December 31, 2019 9:11:16 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Protest damage notices: Uttar Pradesh goes where no state has gone before
- New New Delhi: Triangular Parliament with spires, Rashtrapati Bhavan biodiversity park
- EntertainmentFrom Kangana's tax remark to Citizen AK, 2019's joshila Bollywood moments
- EntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor: Working with Zoya Akhtar was my biggest takeaway from Ghost Stories
- TrendingEver tried dunking idli in tea? Video of user eating the bizarre combination goes viral
- TrendingViral Video: Shahid Afridi says he smashed TV after daughter imitated 'aarti', draws flak online
- SportsOlympics, Asiad, CWG: IOA wants all and more
- SportsFaf du Plessis downvotes ‘Big 3 + 1’ Super Series
- OpinionCDS appointment step towards seamless coordination in higher defence management
- Payment for destruction of property: what High Court order said
- LifestyleThere’s Kokum in my Cocktail
- TechnologyWhatsApp won't work on these phones after today: Is your phone listed?