Entertainment Gallery Sudeep turns 46: Rare photos of Pailwaan actor Sudeep birthday: Sudeep celebrates his 46th birthday today. Here are a few pictures of the Kannada superstar. Kannada superstar Sudeep celebrates his 46th birthday today. (Photo: Express Archive) Sudeep was born in Shimoga, Karnataka to Sanjeev Manjappa and Saroja.In the photo above, Sudeep is seen with Sudhalani in Sparsha.(Photo: Express Archive) Sudeep debuted with Thayavva, a V Umakanth directorial, in 1997.In the photo above, Sudeep is seen with Rekha in Sparsha.(Photo: Express Archive) Sudeep won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Kannada for three consecutive years for his films Huchcha, Nandhi and Swathi Muthu. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram) Apart from films, he has hosted Bigg Boss Kannada since its inception in 2013. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram) Sudeep has also appeared in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram) Sudeep made his Hindi debut with Ram Gopal Varma directorial Phoonk in 2008. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram) Among Sudeep's upcoming projects is Dabangg 3, in which he will star alongside Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram) Sudeep will also headline sports drama Pailwaan. He will play a wrestler and boxer in the film. Pailwaan releases on September 12. Sudeep is also part of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The multi-starrer epic action film is led by Chiranjeevi and releases on October 9. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram)