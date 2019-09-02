Toggle Menu Sections
Sudeep turns 46: Rare photos of Pailwaan actorhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/sudeep-turns-46-rare-photos-of-pailwaan-actor-5957837/

Sudeep turns 46: Rare photos of Pailwaan actor

Sudeep birthday: Sudeep celebrates his 46th birthday today. Here are a few pictures of the Kannada superstar.

Kannada superstar Sudeep celebrates his 46th birthday today. (Photo: Express Archive)

Sudeep was born in Shimoga, Karnataka to Sanjeev Manjappa and Saroja.

In the photo above, Sudeep is seen with Sudhalani in Sparsha.(Photo: Express Archive)

Sudeep debuted with Thayavva, a V Umakanth directorial, in 1997.

In the photo above, Sudeep is seen with Rekha in Sparsha.(Photo: Express Archive)

Sudeep won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Kannada for three consecutive years for his films Huchcha, Nandhi and Swathi Muthu. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram)

Apart from films, he has hosted Bigg Boss Kannada since its inception in 2013. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram)

Sudeep has also appeared in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram)

Sudeep made his Hindi debut with Ram Gopal Varma directorial Phoonk in 2008. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram)

Among Sudeep's upcoming projects is Dabangg 3, in which he will star alongside Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram)

Sudeep will also headline sports drama Pailwaan. He will play a wrestler and boxer in the film. Pailwaan releases on September 12.

Sudeep is also part of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The multi-starrer epic action film is led by Chiranjeevi and releases on October 9. (Photo: kichchasudeepa/Instagram)

