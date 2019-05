Action star Tiger Shroff is having a great year, as far as the box office is concerned. The actor's latest movie Student Of the Year 2 has opened at Rs 12.06 crore. Despite SOTY 2's good numbers, Baaghi 2 remains Tiger's biggest opener till date with an impressive Rs 25.10 crore. Karan Johar production venture Student Of the Year 2--which features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in the lead--has opened at Rs 12.06 crore at the box office.