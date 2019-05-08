Toggle Menu Sections
Student of the Year 2 screening: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria gear up for the releasehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/student-of-the-year-2-screening-tiger-shroff-ananya-panday-tara-sutaria-photos-5716246/

Student of the Year 2 screening: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria gear up for the release

Ahead of the release of Student of the Year 2, the makers held a screening in Mumbai, which was attended by its cast and close friends.

student of the year 2 screening with tiger shroff ananya panday and tara sutaria

Student of the Year 2 is set to hit the screens this weekend. Ahead of its release, the makers organised a special screening in Mumbai where its lead actors Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff arrived with their close ones. (Photo: APH Images)

ananya panday at student of the year 2 screening

Ananya Panday, who makes her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images)

tara sutaria at student of the year 2 screening

Debutant Tara Sutaria too looked extremely confident at the screening. (Photo: APH Images)

tiger shroff at student of the year 2 screening

We also saw Tiger Shroff at the screening of Student of the Year 2. (Photo: APH Images)

jackie shroff at student of the year 2 screening

Tiger struck a pose with his father Jackie Shroff who arrived later at the screening. (Photo: APH Images)

punit malhotra at student of the year 2 screening

Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra looked excited ahead of the screening. (Photo: APH Images)

aditya seal at student of the year 2 screening

Another cast member Aditya Seal also attended the screening. (Photo: APH Images)

sameer soni and neelam at student of the year 2 screening

Sameer Soni posed with wife Neelam Kothari and friend Mansi Joshi. (Photo: APH Images)

remo d souza at student of the year 2 screening

Remo D'souza marked his presence at the screening. (Photo: APH Images)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Trump launches fresh bid to overhaul old immigration laws, seeks new plan
2 ICSE Class 12th results: With 99.5%, Pune girl comes third in country
3 EC orders repolling at 168 booths in West Tripura constituency