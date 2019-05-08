Entertainment Gallery Student of the Year 2 screening: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria gear up for the release Ahead of the release of Student of the Year 2, the makers held a screening in Mumbai, which was attended by its cast and close friends. Student of the Year 2 is set to hit the screens this weekend. Ahead of its release, the makers organised a special screening in Mumbai where its lead actors Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff arrived with their close ones. (Photo: APH Images) Ananya Panday, who makes her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images) Debutant Tara Sutaria too looked extremely confident at the screening. (Photo: APH Images) We also saw Tiger Shroff at the screening of Student of the Year 2. (Photo: APH Images) Tiger struck a pose with his father Jackie Shroff who arrived later at the screening. (Photo: APH Images) Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra looked excited ahead of the screening. (Photo: APH Images) Another cast member Aditya Seal also attended the screening. (Photo: APH Images) Sameer Soni posed with wife Neelam Kothari and friend Mansi Joshi. (Photo: APH Images) Remo D'souza marked his presence at the screening. (Photo: APH Images)