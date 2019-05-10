Toggle Menu Sections
Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others attend Student of the Year 2 screening

Student of the Year 2 releases on May 10. A special screening of the film was attended by the film's cast and crew. Celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan and many others attended the screening.

A special screening of Student of the Year 2 was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ayush Sharma and Abhishek Bachchan among others were seen in attendance along with the film's cast and crew.

Tiger Shroff plays the lead role in Student of the Year 2. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria make their Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor posed for photographers at the screening of Student of the Year 2. Arjun's next India's Most Wanted releases on May 24. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora attended the screening of Student of the Year 2 with sister Amrita Arora. Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma accompanied the Arora sisters. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan attended the screening together. The two will soon be seen in Coolie No 1 remake. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday's father Chunky Pandey, who was a popular actor in the 90s, graced the screening. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

We spotted Abhishek Bachchan at the special screening of SOTY 2. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor clicked at the screening of the Punit Malhotra directorial. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Director Shashank Khaitan shared on Twitter, "Watched #SOTY2 .Had a blast watching it. @punitdmalhotra you have done such a good job handling this genre... the film has dance, great action, thrills, humour and along with all this sincere emotion which is so tough to achieve. All the best my friend. @karanjohar @DharmaMovies" (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra happily posed for shutterbugs at the event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Our photographers caught Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur at the screening. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

