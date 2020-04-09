COVID19
- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- Follow live updates on coronavirus pandemic in India and across globe
- Fact Check: Tracking the virus curve
- Most lockdown violations in Maharashtra reported in Pune
- Across party lines, one demand: Need more aid from Centre, more tests
- From Ground Zero: Tested in hospitals, they died hours later
- Trump snaps at WHO — and India quietly sidestepped some of its advisories on virus
- Message in the chorus: Stay with lockdown
- Coronavirus: Pooled testing planned in zero-case districts to get the real picture
- Coronavirus lockdown: For post-April 14 plan, Railways to ask states about need for special trains
- Study: Long-term exposure to PM 2.5 may raise COVID-19 death risk by 20 times
Steve Carrell’s satirical series Space Force looks like a blastPublished: April 9, 2020 11:47:01 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 'Will have many body bags if we don't behave': WHO chief's sharp response to Donald Trump's criticism
- Coronavirus LIVE: Death toll in India touches 166
- EntertainmentThe Raikar Case review: An engaging whodunnit with compelling performances
- EntertainmentCreators of original Masakali condemn Masakali 2.0, say it 'will damage your eardrums'
- TrendingWatch: Woman loses $50 bet after brother's 'hilarious' prank
- TrendingThis thread by poet-comedian Varun Grover on privilege during lockdown sparks debate
- SportsSuma Shirur's last and perfect shot at glory
- SportsDonato Sabia: First Olympic finalist to die from coronavirus
- OpinionA lockdown requires a command, an opening will require confidence
- Fact Check: Tracking the virus curve
- LifestyleAmid lockdown, a virtual nikah in Hyderabad
- TechnologyGoogle bans employees from using Zoom for work: Report