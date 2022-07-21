6 / 11

Anjula Acharia had shared this click with the actor. "@priyankachopra happy birthday girl! What an amazing pleasure to spend these days with you celebrating the amazing, incredible woman that you are. You’re a role model and inspiration to so many. I’m proud to call you my sister, friend, business partner. God bless you and the next decade you will no doubt slay!! Thank you @nickjonas jiju for all your love and kindness 🥰," she wrote along. (Photo: Anjula Acharia/Instagram)