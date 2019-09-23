Stars arrive for Emmy Awards 2019

Toggle Menu Sections
The who's who of American television descended at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Games of Thrones actor Kit Harington

Kit Harington arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Game of Throne actor Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Games of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Fleabag actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Killing Eve actor Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This is Us actor Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Amy Adams arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Orange Is The New Black actor Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Russian Doll actor Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Empire actor Taraji P Henson

Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carice van Houten

Carice van Houten arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Benicio del Toro

Benicio del Toro arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

