Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wraps up the saga of the Skywalkers. It is the ninth installment in the main story (excluding the spinoffs). JJ Abrams, who also helmed the first film in the trilogy, returns to direct The Rise of Skywalker. The film has Rey, Finn, Poe and others of the Resistance making their last stand against the First Order, now led by Kylo Ren. Emperor Palpatine has also returned from the dead, somehow, and has a yet-unknown role to play in the conflict.