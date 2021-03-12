1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, Star Plus has managed to achieve a record of sorts, with its shows occupying all the top five places on the TRP list in week 9. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa managed to retain its top slot, as it continued to churn entertaining drama. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin toppled Imlie to clinch the second slot, but the latter is not too far behind. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also jumped up to the fourth place, while Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 made an entry after a long time.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Sony SAB, Colors, Star Utsav, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.

