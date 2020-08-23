1 / 10

Star Plus will air Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 this weeekend to kickstart the Ganpati celebrations. The special event will see popular celebrities performing to Bollywood songs. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will host the special show while Shilpa Shetty, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Siddharth Nigam among others are the performers. Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 will air on August 23 at 8 pm on Star Plus.