11 / 15

Twinkle Khanna's photo caption read, "Getting ready to spend my evenings with lots of Makhana and season 2 of Snowpiercer. There are few things that delight my heart as much as a show about the end of the world and being trapped in a hurtling train that is going in circles endlessly. Or perhaps, it just makes me feel better that we have not reached that point yet! #Snowpiercer" (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram)