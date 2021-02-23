1 / 15

Touted as the "first female superstar" of Indian cinema, Sridevi continues to stay etched in our memories for her noteworthy work in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. In a career spanning nearly five decades, Sridevi left an indelible mark on the silver screen. On her third death anniversary, here are some photos that chronicle the professional and personal life of the diva. (Photo: Express Archives)