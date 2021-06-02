9 / 15

It was Sridevi's mother then who handled her professional meetings. Boney flew to Chennai to offer her the film and she quoted a figure of Rs 10 lakh. "Sri was the highest paid actor, among the females. I knew she had done a film for around Rs 8-8.5 lakh, and probably, this was her mother's way of negotiating. I heard her figure and I said 'No, I'll pay Rs 11 lakh.' She thought I was a mad producer from Bombay who is offering more than what she asked for! Well, that's how I got close to her mother," he said. (Photo: Sridevi/Instagram)