Entertainment Gallery Sridevi birth anniversary: Rare photos of Bollywood’s Chandni On Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary, here's remembering the stellar performer who was loved for her work across different film industries. She passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018. National Award-winning actor Sridevi is being remembered by her family, friends and fans on the occasion of her 56th birth anniversary today. The actor was loved throughout the country for her extensive work across different film industries. (Photo fro Express Archive) Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, she started her career at age four with the Tamil film Kandan Karunai. (Photo fro Express Archive) Her last lead role was in Mom. She was honoured with a posthumous National Film Award for her performance in the 2017 film. (Photo fro Express Archive) In Hindi movies, she gained fame with 1983's Sadma where she worked alongside Kamal Haasan. (Photo fro Express Archive) With films like Mr India, Chandni, Lamhe, Laadla and Judaai, her fanbase grew manifold among the Hindi film audience. (Photo fro Express Archive) Sridevi won six Filmfare trophies. The Government of India honoured her with Padma Shri in 2013. (Photo fro Express Archive) Her last film appearance was in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in 2018. She made a cameo appearance in the Aanand L Rai film. (Photo fro Express Archive) After taking a break from movies for a few years, Sridevi returned to cinema with Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish. (Photo fro Express Archive) Sridevi tied the knot with filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996. Her older daughter Janhvi Kapoor is also a film actor. (Photo fro Express Archive) She passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018. (Photo fro Express Archive)