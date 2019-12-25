8 / 12

Ace filmmaker Selvaragahavan’s Christmas was a close-knit family affair. His wife Geetanjali Selvaraghavan shared a picture where the couple, along with their kids, are seen wearing matching red outfits and looking cute. She captioned the photo, “From our home to yours, wish you all a very merry Christmas!!! May this day fill you with love, laughter and good cheer!! #christmaseve #christmasfeels #familyfirst #familytime.” (Photo: Gitanjali Selvaraghavan/Instagram)