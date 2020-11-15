7 / 7

Soumitra Chatterjee was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 59th National Film Awards. He was also bestowed the Padma Bhushan in 2004 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1998. Soumitra won three National Film Awards for Antardhan (1991), Dekha (2000) and Podokkhep (2007). The French government honoured the actor with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Legion of Honour. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)