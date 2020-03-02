Must Read
- Two DU students die in crash: Cops question car’s driver
- Uttarakhand man dead in riots came to Delhi six months ago
- Delhi violence LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 46
- IAS officer among two held by CBI in arms licensing case
- IT boom plateauing, admissions dip, many Tamil Nadu engineering colleges face closure
- Lymphatic Filariasis: Facing fund crunch, govt starts procurement scheme for drug
Inside Sooryavanshi trailer launchPublished: March 2, 2020 2:57:22 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Coronavirus outbreak: First positive cases reported in Delhi, Telangana
- Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate ‘goli maaro…’ slogans: Mamata Banerjee
- EntertainmentSooryavanshi trailer: Akshay Kumar promises an action-packed entertainer
- EntertainmentAkshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty has made a fabulous film
- TrendingGroup ditches coronavirus-spreading handshake for 'leg shake' greeting, video goes viral
- TrendingWoman recreates daughter's dramatic portrait with makeup, picture goes viral
- SportsIndian cricket can’t afford to forget New Zealand humiliation
- SportsVirat Kohli struggles to come to terms with comprehensive New Zealand series loss
- CitiesHow we define and categorise violence matters — for the future of Delhi, and pluralist India
- Explained: Reading US-Taliban pact
- TechnologyGet ready to pay more for iPhones in India