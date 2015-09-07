Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Tiger Shroff at Dahi Handi celebrations
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka lynching: Techie killed half-an-hour after WhatsApp message about ‘child-lifters in red car’
- From one teenage World Cup sensation to another: Pele pays witty tribute to Mbappe
- No. 1 vs No. 2: War in India’s top investigating agency is out in the open
- He left Valley to join militancy, is winning hearts with his song
- CitiesDelhi: Airhostess allegedly commits suicide; dowry death case filed
- EntertainmentRevisiting Sairat: The Nagraj Manjule directorial is relevant and resplendent
- EntertainmentFardeen Khan looks fit two years after he was trolled for being overweight
- EntertainmentWe bet you have never seen this side of Priyanka Chopra, see photos
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are having a good time in Bulgaria
- France are FIFA World Cup 2018 winners
- SportsStyles, Ziggler retain titles at Extreme Rules
- Twitterati congratulates the new world champions
- TechnologyAmazon Prime Day 2018 LIVE UPDATES
- TechnologyApple's 2018 product lineup: New iPhones, iPad Pro with FaceID, Mac Mini, AirPods 2, and more
- TechnologyAmazon Prime Day 2018, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best smartphone deals, offers and discounts
- LifestyleSushmita Sen shares her 'absolute favourite' workout jam
Advertisement