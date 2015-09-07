1 / 10

The cast of as many as three films - 'Hero', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Calendar Girls' - took the advantage of the festive mood in Mumbai on Janmashthmi (September 5) and partcipated in the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations to promote their respective movies at different locations in Mumbai



Seen here is Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya, who is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production 'Hero'. (Source: Varinder Chawla)