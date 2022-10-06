Sonam Kapoor thanks best brother-in-law Karan Boolani on his birthday
October 6, 2022 12:55:32 pm
Karan Boolani is Sonam Kapoor’s sister, Rhea Kapoor’s husband. On Karan’s birthday, Sonam posted beautiful throwback pictures and wished him. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Rhea and Karan got married last year in August at her family residence in Juhu. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Karan! Thank you for being the best brother in law, friend and support system… Also 40 looks great on you.. let’s make 🎥 together soon!” (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
In one of the pictures, Sonam-Anand Ahuja and Rhea-Karan are seen holidaying together. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
The picture from their Christmas celebrations also featured Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.
Karan looked handsome in one of the pictures where he was sporting a two-piece-suit with a bow tie
Rhea and Karan are currently celebrating Karan’s birthday in Goa with friends and family.