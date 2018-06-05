1 / 7

Veere Di Wedding has surprised everyone with its performance at the box office. The film, starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has earned Rs 46.56 crore so far. In order to celebrate the success, Swara and Shikha visited a theatre in Mumbai. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)