Trying to spread some positivity through social media, Sophie Choudry wrote on Instagram, "These last few weeks have really taken their toll... feel like I wake up to bad news on a daily basis and even someone like me who preaches positivity, has been through the lowest of lows. Feels like everything around us is so heavy. Been heartbroken by what’s happening in the world, disappointed by a few people I care about. This lockdown will teach you a lot about people and relationships. But I decided today that I will try to find the light again, within myself. That I will not allow darkness to get in. That regardless of what others do, I shall be kind, be hopeful, be me. To all those struggling right now at this very difficult time, the light is within you.. it dims now and again but it’s there..don’t lose hope because it lives inside you.. let hope be contagious " (Photo: Sophie Choudry/Instagram)