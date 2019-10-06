Toggle Menu Sections
Sonam Kapoor’s Maldives vacation with Anand Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is vacationing in Maldives with her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor, her boyfriend Karan Boolani and others.

Sonam Kapoor is chilling in Maldives with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor, her boyfriend Karan Boolani and others. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam also uploaded a photo of herself standing beside a swimming pool. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam put up pictures on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

The occasion is Karan's birthday. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

