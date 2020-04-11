COVID19
- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- ICMR asks 13 institutions to help increase corona testing
- India asks US to extend expiring H-1B visas
- Indore accounts for high MP toll, but dead were ailing, came in late
- After district sealed, 22 of Maharashtra family recover
- As ICMR ramps up rapid testing, WHO says use only in research settings
- School closures may have limited benefit in slowing COVID-19: Lancet paper
- Uttarakhand starts GIS mapping of areas affected by outbreak
- Pulwama officials say police not honouring curfew passes, assaulting personnel
Celebrity social media photos: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and othersPublished: April 11, 2020 2:13:40 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- UN remark on stigmatization during COVID-19 'highly objectionable': India
- CitiesKarnataka BJP MLA throws birthday bash amid lockdown, social distancing goes for a toss
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: What to watch on April 11
- EntertainmentAvengers Endgame deleted scene reveals Black Widow's alternate, way more gruesome death
- TrendingAmid lockdown, Indian airline companies, airports have banter on Twitter and people are loving it
- TrendingSanitation workers in Ambala welcomed with garlands and applause
- SportsSkating on thin ice: Hockey heads for tumultuous future
- SportsLiverpool great Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus
- OpinionWith global institutions in turmoil, India needs to be pragmatic and fleet-footed
- Explained: How plasma therapy works, what India plans
- LifestyleNational Pet Day: Do's and don'ts for taking care of pets, stray animals amid corona crisis
- TechnologyApple and Google are building a Covid-19 contact tracing system: How will it work?